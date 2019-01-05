TRAFFIC

What you need to know about mass transit service changes in NYC this weekend

It is not going to be a good weekend to be a commuter in New York City with service suspensions and station closings impacting MTA and PATH.

Here's what you need to know:

7 Line Suspended

Number 7 subway service will be suspended between Queens and Manhattan for the first of four weekends. It's part of a project to fix 2,000 feet of tracks near Grand Central. That means no number 7 service from 12:15 a.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Shuttle buses, E, F, N, R and W trains and Times Square trains will provide alternate service. Shuttle buses will operate from Queensboro Plaza to Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av. and from Times Sq. to 34th St-Hudson Yards. During these outages special weekend W service will operate between Ditmars Blvd and Whitehall St.

168th Street Subway Station Closing

The 168th Street station on the 1 line will shut down as four elevators and machine rooms will be replaced over the next year. Extra service is being added to accommodate riders, and the A/C subway lines will continue stop at 168th Street.

The repairs are a part of the city's Fast Forward plan and includes major elevator replacement projects at five separate stations in Washington Heights.

PATH Service Suspension

PATH service will be suspended to the World Trade Center for the first of two years of weekends to repair damage to equipment and tunnels caused by superstorm Sandy in 2012. The station will close at 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays and reopen the following Monday at 5 a.m. after each weekend of work, through the end of December 2020.

For a complete list of travel information and ferry schedules during the weekend outages, customers are asked to visit www.panynj.gov/StayOnTrack or download the RidePATH app for train and ferry schedules and updates.

More Mass Transit News

NYC makes Fair Fares rollout announcement

MTA's planned L train shutdown will not happen, Cuomo says

