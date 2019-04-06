'Master' Lyft and Uber Driver shares secrets to making money

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jay Cradeur is what you might call a master rideshare driver, and he's a survivor at a job that is reported to have heavy turnover.
Cradeur believes a lot of first-time drivers quit because they expect the job to be easier than it is. If you want to be successful, Cradeur says "you do actually have to work and you have to kind of develop a skill set."
He's been driving for both Uber and Lyft for the past three and a half years, and he's given 23,600 rides, KGO reported.
Cradeur is not just a driver, he is a game player searching for the winning strategy. He's been so successful, he developed a side hustle with a popular website called The Rideshare Guy and his own blog, Rideshare Dojo.
He has basic advice for beginning rideshare drivers and more sophisticated, nuanced advice for veteran drivers. He's also starting a podcast to create a rideshare community for drivers who are often on their own.
"I've written probably a hundred articles and made videos all about it. So I've really broken down how a driver can make the most money possible," Cradeur said.
Cradeur's strategy involves working at least 50 hours a week because that helps drivers earn a lot of bonuses. It is exhausting, but he takes six weeks of vacation a year.
His first three years, he said he brought in about $100,000 a year, which earned him $80,000 after expenses. But Uber and Lyft are lowering rates, so Cradeur says the same hours will not be giving the same results. He now estimates "at the low end, it's $65,000 after you clear expenses."
Cradeur drove enough rides for Lyft to qualify for a thousand dollars worth of stock when the company went public. Now, he's driving more for Uber, hoping to qualify for its stock.
Cradeur says the best tips come from being a good listener, driving carefully, and after someone leaves something in the car, it's returned.
