coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Mayor announces first city streets opening to the public on Saturday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first open streets in the city to help ease congestion and allow for more social distancing will open on Saturday.

4.5 Miles Inside Parks to Ease Crowding
Fort Tryon Park
Callahan-Kelly Park
Flushing Meadows
Grant Park
Forest Hill Park
Silver Lake Park

2.7 Miles of Streets Adjacent to Parks
Williamsbridge Oval
Prospect Park
Court Square
Stapleton Waterfront Park
Carl Schurz Park
Lt. William Tighe Triangle
Highbridge Park

The streets will be closed, sidewalks widened, and additional bike lanes will be added over the course of the next month.

The eventual goal is for 100 miles of city streets to be modified.

The plan focuses on communities hardest hit by the pandemic and also areas that are in need of more social distancing, like around city parks.

The open streets are being sourced from five broad categories: up to 60 miles of streets within and adjacent to parks; up to 20 miles of streets identified in consultation with local precincts, in consultation with Community Boards and other partners; up to 10 miles of streets managed by local partners such as BIDs, block associations, or other civic groups; up to 2.5 miles of widened sidewalks; and up to 10 miles of protected bike lanes.

Open streets will only be in effect for the duration of "NY PAUSE," with the exception of bike lanes.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
40 miles of city streets to be opened around parks, goal of 100 miles
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor de Blasio says, 'We cannot let up now'
Investigation sought into nursing home's COVID death reporting
NYPD Lieutenant saves homeless man's life during night of outreach on subway
Javits Center hospital closing; treated 1,000+ amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths fall below 300 in NY, hospitalizations too high, Cuomo says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
K-12, colleges in NY state closed for rest of academic year
Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors: State media
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
FEMA volunteer paramedic deployed to NYC dies of coronavirus
NYPD Lieutenant saves homeless man's life during night of outreach on subway
Show More
New Yorkers face elimination as 'American Idol' results revealed
Investigation sought into nursing home's COVID death reporting
Relatives of COVID-19 patients fall into deferment debacle
COVID-19 survivor donates plasma to critically ill patients
Funeral home that stored bodies in trucks has license suspended
More TOP STORIES News