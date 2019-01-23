MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) --A broken water pipe in Westchester County disrupted rush-hour service for Metro-North commuters Wednesday.
The break sent water cascading onto the tracks near the intersection of South Street and Pearl Street in Mount Vernon.
The flooding caused delays in both directions for riders on the New Haven line.
The water was shut off while emergency crews looked for the source of the leak.
