Reopen NY: Metro-North increases service on 3 lines as ridership grows

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Metro-North expanded service on three of its lines Monday morning to help keep up with the state's reopening.

The expanded service affects the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.

It comes in response to a steady growth in ridership since the implementation of phase one in New York state.

Customers are encouraged to purchase MTA e-tickets to limit personal contact.

Cash will not be accepted onboard trains or at ticket windows.

