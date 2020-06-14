Reopen NY: Metro-North to increase service on 3 lines as ridership grows

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Metro-North is on track to increase service in time for Monday's morning rush hour.The expanded service affects the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines.It comes in response to a steady growth in ridership since the implementation of phase one in New York state.Customers are encouraged to purchase MTA e-tickets to limit personal contact.Cash will not be accepted onboard trains or at ticket windows.