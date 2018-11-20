Millions take to roads, rails and skies as holiday getaway begins

NEW YORK (WABC) --The Thanksgiving holiday getaway got off to a slow start in New York City Tuesday with drivers facing traffic backups as they tried to get to their destinations.
The AAA auto club called it one of the busiest travel days of the year and predicted extra delays because of the ongoing construction project on Route 495.
The westbound 495 viaduct from the Lincoln Tunnel into southbound I-95 (the eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike) will be one of the worst traffic hotspots in the entire nation, AAA said.
The roadway was expected to have delays three-and-a-half times more than normal Tuesday evening and an average speed of two miles per hour.
For those catching a flight, the travel time from Lower Manhattan to JFK Airport is one of the longest drives to any airport in the nation.
The AAA auto club predicts that 54.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday, the highest number since 2005 and about a 5 percent increase over last year. AA says 48 million will drive and 4.7 million will fly.
Looking at a longer, 12-day period, the airline industry trade group Airlines for America predicts that a record 30.6 million people will fly on U.S. carriers, up from 29 million last year. That's more than 2.5 million per day.
Travelers should prepare for long lines at airport checkpoints. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen about 25 million people, an increase of 5 percent over last year.
TSA says the holiday rush starts the Friday before Thanksgiving - earlier than before. The Sunday following Thanksgiving is expected to be one of TSA's 10 busiest days ever. TSA expects most returning passengers to fly home Sunday or Monday.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
