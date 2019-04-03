Mini school bus overturns in Queens multi-vehicle crash

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple vehicles including a mini school bus collided in Queens early Wednesday, causing the bus to overturn onto another car.It happened at 31st Street and Hoyt Avenue in Astoria just before 6 a.m.Authorities said one of the vehicles may have attempted to cut off the other, causing the crash.The bus had no children on board, just the driver and a matron.No serious injuries were reported.The vehicles crashed on the local streets, just off the ramp from the RFK Triborough Bridge.----------