Mini school bus overturns in Queens multi-vehicle crash

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple vehicles including a mini school bus collided in Queens early Wednesday, causing the bus to overturn onto another car.
It happened at 31st Street and Hoyt Avenue in Astoria just before 6 a.m.
Authorities said one of the vehicles may have attempted to cut off the other, causing the crash.
The bus had no children on board, just the driver and a matron.
No serious injuries were reported.
The vehicles crashed on the local streets, just off the ramp from the RFK Triborough Bridge.
