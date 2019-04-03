Traffic

Mini school bus overturns in Queens multi-vehicle crash

EMBED <>More Videos

The crash happened Wednesday morning in Astoria, Queens.

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple vehicles including a mini school bus collided in Queens early Wednesday, causing the bus to overturn onto another car.

It happened at 31st Street and Hoyt Avenue in Astoria just before 6 a.m.

Authorities said one of the vehicles may have attempted to cut off the other, causing the crash.

The bus had no children on board, just the driver and a matron.

No serious injuries were reported.

The vehicles crashed on the local streets, just off the ramp from the RFK Triborough Bridge.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficastoriaqueensnew york cityschool bus accidentbus crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Suspects slash, carjack man, then crash while fleeing
Strange texts in search for missing NYC teacher, mom of 3
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Woman fatally hit by 18-wheeler in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Woman hurls racial slurs, hits man with chair in NYC McDonald's
Man arrested after 50-minute police chase, crash on LI
Slain college student from NJ laid to rest Wednesday
Show More
Lawsuit: Long Island landfill destroying health, quality of life
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Windows smashed, cars burglarized during NJ charity event
Suspect charged after man found fatally stabbed in LI parking lot
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court
More TOP STORIES News