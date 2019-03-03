Monday Commute: What you need to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Due to the winter storm hitting the area Sunday night into Monday, mass transit will be operating with some service changes on Monday.
NEW JERSEY TRANSIT
Systemwide: NJ TRANSIT plans to operate regular weekday service on Monday, March 4 with systemwide cross-honoring in effect. Depending on the impact of the storm, NJ TRANSIT may need to modify service as conditions change.
Bus Service: While every effort will be made to continue operating bus service throughout the state, customers may experience delays or detours on their routes in the event of extreme winter weather conditions. Customers are advised to plan accordingly and anticipate disruptions to bus service. Bus service to/from Warwick, N.Y., will originate/terminate at West Milford Park & Ride due to weather conditions. Bus 196 will operate on a snow detour and will not operate on Skyline Drive.
Access Link Service: Service for Regions 2, 4, 5 and 6 will be suspended as of 9 p.m. Sunday, March 3. On Monday, March 4, service in Regions 4, 5 and 6 will have a delayed start at 12 p.m. Region 2 service will operate on a regular weekday schedule on March 4.
