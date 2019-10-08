Traffic

Most 7 train service suspended in Manhattan, Queens after person struck in tunnel

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- The MTA said 7 train service was suspended in Manhattan and Queens after a person was fatally struck by a 7 train in an East River tunnel Tuesday morning.

The person was struck inside the tunnel around 8:30 a.m., and crews needed to go into the tunnel to find the person.

Two trains were in the tunnel at the time -- the train that struck the person and one behind.

The train behind went back to Hunters Point Avenue in Long Island City to discharge customers there, then went back to the incident train empty to serve as a rescue train.



There is no service between Times Square-42 St and Hunters Point Avenue in both directions., but there is extremely limited service on the 7 shuttle train between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Times Sq-42 St in both directions.

The MTA is asking riders to use E, F, M, N or R trains instead. They are also cross-honoring on LIRR.



