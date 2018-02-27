TRAFFIC

Mother and child struck by car while crossing street in Wayne, New Jersey

Jim Dolan reports on an accident that injured a mother and child in Wayne.

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A mother and child were critically injured when they were struck by a car in New Jersey Tuesday night.

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. as they were walking across the street at Valley Road and Birchwood Terrace in Wayne.

Both victims, who live in the neighborhood, were taken to St Joseph's Hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed, but police and prosecutors are still investigating.

