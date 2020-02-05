MTA announces 'late shift' program to help overnight commuters get to work

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is working on ideas to make it easier for people who work overnight hours to get to work.The 'late shift' pilot program was announced on Tuesday, with the goal to connect people in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, with ride hailing companies to get them to the subway during overnight hours.The MTA is looking at these areas in particular because of their distance from the nearest subway station and the limited overnight bus service.Specifics on the program have not been worked out yet, but the MTA is taking proposals from transportation companies."With increasing numbers of people moving away from the traditional 9-5, Manhattan-centric work schedule, we want the MTA to evolve to best support New York's continually diversifying economy," MTA Chief Innovation Officer Mark Dowd said.The MTA says late shift work, often in food service and health care, is expected to grow faster than the overall economy in the next five to 10 years.----------