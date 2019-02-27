MTA approves fare hikes, keeps base fare at $2.75

NEW YORK (WABC) --The MTA board has approved the biyearly fare hike. This year's vote keeps the base fare at $2.75 and eliminates the MetroCard bonuses for subway and bus riders.
Commuter rail lines, as well as bridges and tunnel tolls, will also increase by approximately 4 percent over the next two years.
This change also means 30-day passes will increase by 5 percent (from $121 to $127) and 7-day passes will increase by 3.1 percent (from $32 to $33).
Pay-per-ride subway and bus commuters should be familiar with MetroCard bonuses: 5 percent bonuses are added when customers buy or add $5.50 or more to their MetroCards, reducing the value of an individual swipe to $2.62. The new fare hike will take this bonus away.
The board approved the modest fare increase after Mayor Bill de Blasio came to an agreement with Governor Andrew Cuomo on congestion pricing, which could put a significant amount of money into the MTA's capital budget.
The vote to approve fares for the next two years turned into a referendum on ongoing MTA turmoil among the board members.
One board member ranted about the recent proposals to overhaul the MTA, one said he could not support the fare hike because the MTA is a "bloated bureaucracy," but most conceded the agency needed the revenue a fare hike would provide.
Board member Andrew Albert said eliminating the MetroCard bonuses penalizes the subway's "best customers."
"I do question doing away with the bonus at a time when ridership is dropping for various reasons," he said. "I question why you would then sock the best customers -- those who are buying the bonus MetroCard -- and that is actually the New Yorkers who are economically challenged are buying the bonus MetroCard as the MetroCard of choice, why would we hit them with a larger fare hike than is necessary?"
The MTA is, in fact, facing a $1 billion deficit due, in part, to declining ridership.
In January, the MTA board postponed a fare hike vote to consider alternatives as the debate over whether or not to increase base fare to $3 soured. Acting MTA Chairman Fernando Ferrer said the deferral deprived the MTA of $30 million in revenue.
"That will never be made up. not to cast a poll, just a fiscal fact. And that fact is beyond dispute. ... this vote reflects our appreciation of a fair system," he said.
Cuomo had advocated for the month-long timeout. His spokesman told Eyewitness News in January, "Governor Cuomo believes there should be no fare increases. Period."
