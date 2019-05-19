MTA: April subway on-time performance highest since 2013

NEW YORK -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says New York City subways were on time almost 80 percent of the time in April.That's the highest on-time performance level since October 2013.The MTA released new performance statistics on Sunday. The figures showed the average weekday commuter spent 34 fewer seconds on the train and platform per trip."Month after month we're making progress in giving our customers the system they deserve, allowing them to spend less time in transit and more time with family, friends, and at their careers," said Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the MTA.The agency says efforts to reduce track fires from debris have also been fruitful. The MTA says there have been 81 incidents so far this year, compared to 133 at this point in 2018.Mobile vacuums on platforms and vacuum trains that pick up garbage around the system are among the tools the MTA is using to clear debris.The MTA added that on-time performance for the Long Island Rail Road for April reached its highest level since October 2012.----------