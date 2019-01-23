The MTA is set to vote Thursday on potential fare hikes, a decision that will not only affect the commuters who rely on mass transit, but the MTA itself.The vote to keep the fare at $2.75 or increase it to $3 could make the difference of hundreds of millions of dollars for the transit agency, which has come under scrutiny from Governor Andrew Cuomo in recent weeks."The subway, the train, they take too long, shouldn't even raise it," a commuter said.Riders boarded their buses and trains after a long day at work, worried that their commute will cost them more and knowing they really can't afford it."I can't even afford $2.75 now, much less three dollars," a commuter said.But the transit fare could be increased to $3. It is just one option the MTA board is considering in the face of a billion dollar deficit, along with a four percent increase in fares on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North."It is obviously of great concern," board member Mitch Pally told Eyewitness News. "We cannot just continue to do this every other year."Governor Cuomo is pressuring board members to hold the line on fares. Instead, multi-ride discounts could be eliminated.Sources say another proposal seeks to avoid increases on monthly commuter rail fares by raising one-way fares.Fare evasion costs the MTA half a million dollars every day, and several board members say a sweeping crackdown could help preserve the fares for the people who actually pay them.The governor insists the indecision is proof that the MTA is in disarray."Just throwing more money into the tracks is not going to make a difference without management reform," Governor Cuomo said on WNYC Radio.Faced with other options, some say Thursday's vote should be postponed."Let's have enough time to consider them," Pally said. "It gives you an opportunity to make a more informed decision."----------