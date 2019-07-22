Traffic

MTA changing some bus routes in September to save $7 million

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is making changes to several bus routes across the five boroughs in hopes of saving millions.

The changes will go into effect in September and will impact nearly two dozen routes.

That includes less frequent service for riders of the B38, BX35, and Q12.

Instead, the MTA will use larger, articulated buses to carry more passengers on those routes.

There will also be a reduction of weekend service on some other routes, while weekday service increases.

The MTA says the changes will add up to $7 million in savings.

