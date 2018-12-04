TRAFFIC

MTA subway and bus issues top agenda at New York City Council oversight hearing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Members of the New York City Council are holding a hearing Tuesday to address ongoing problems plaguing mass transit.

The Committee of Transportation oversight hearing will focus on what advocates describe as a subway and bus crisis.

Council members will discuss the MTA's budget and how the agency plans to provide solutions and address the lack of accessibility at subway stations.

Transportation Committee chairman Ydanis Rodriguez says the cost of making those changes should not fall to the riders.

