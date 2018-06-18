MTA meets to discuss new system to phase out MetroCard

It is the beginning of the end of the MetroCard.MTA board members are meeting Monday to discuss its new fare payment system that will allow riders to pay with their phone, bank or debit card.The MTA says the new program will first launch next year on the 4, 5, 6 line and buses on Staten Island.It will then be phased throughout the entire system over the next five years.Officials say that even with the elimination of the MetroCard, cash will always be an option to pay.Retailers will sell the next generation card, and eventually, there will be vending machines in all subway stations.----------