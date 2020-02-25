MTA names interim NYC Transit president as it works to replace Andy Byford

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has named a temporary replacement for former New York City Transit President Andy Byford.MTA board member Sarah Feinberg will serve as NYC Transit president on an interim basis as the MTA searches for a permanent replacement for Byford."I'm thrilled to be serving as president of New York City Transit, as a transportation professional there's no greater impact on public service than working with the people responsible for the safe and efficient transportation of eight million New Yorkers every day," Feinberg said. "I could not be happier and more proud to join this incredible team and look forward to jumping into the work right away."Feinberg is currently the MTA Transit Committee Chair. She has also led the Federal Railroad Administration, served as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Transit, been a senior adviser to White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel and special assistant to President Barack Obama.As interim president, Feinberg will oversee the 48,000 person workforce of the NYC Transit, as well as operations for New York City subways, buses, paratransit services, and the Staten Island Railway."We're thrilled to have Chair Feinberg lead New York City Transit at this important time in the MTA's history," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said. "I am confident she will carry forward the progress we have achieved to bring performance to record levels, modernize our system for customers and build on the success of the Subway Action Plan."Feinberg's first day as NYC Transit president will be Monday, March 9.----------