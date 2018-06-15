TRAFFIC

MTA offers new weekly LIRR ticket from Brooklyn, Queens to Atlantic Terminal

The MTA is now offering a new weekly Atlantic ticket that costs $60 and includes a seven-day unlimited MetroCard.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
There is good news for commuters who take the Long Island Rail Road From Brooklyn and Queens to Atlantic Terminal.

A one-way ticket is now $5 when traveling between any of 10 stations.

Those stations are Jamaica, Hollis, Queens Village, Locust Manor, St. Albans, Laurelton, Rosedale, Atlantic Terminal, Nostrand Avenue and East New York.

The MTA will try the plan for six months to see if it is an attractive alternative for commuters.

