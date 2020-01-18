MTA releases new images of renovated 42nd Street Shuttle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers are getting a preview of what the MTA expects its overhauled 42nd Street Shuttle will look like after the big renovation project.The MTA released new images of the rebuilt platforms and stations that will connect Times Square to Grand Central Terminal.The MTA said it has been able to reduce costs by $10 million and speed up the work by 13 months by combining separate renovations into one big project.The entire $750 million project is expected to be finished by 2025 -- but the MTA said it will open each area as soon as it's completed.