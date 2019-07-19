Traffic

MTA restoring service after 'network communications issue' causes suspensions

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA says they are restoring service after a network communications error impacted service on Friday evening.

The MTA is restoring service after 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains were suspended in both directions.



The MTA said anyone stuck on a train should stay there. They are working as quickly as possible to bring customers into stations safely.

Some passengers reported the suspension on numbered lines was causing a strain on other train lines.


Mayor de Blasio said the MTA owes every single New Yorker an explanation.

"This kind of meltdown during a heat wave is unacceptable," de Blasio said. "We've known about this dangerous weather for days. There's no excuse for why they aren't prepared."

NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer also called the situation "completely unacceptable."

"Service is suspended and platforms are boiling. New York cannot function like this," Stringer said.



----------
