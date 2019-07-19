MTA restoring service after 'network communications issue' causes suspensions

Update: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains are suspended in both directions while we work to resolve a network communications issue that is affecting service.



Passengers can see a station agent for a courtesy pass for continued bus or train service. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 19, 2019

And this is the strain on all the other train lines. Someone’s going to fall into tracks. @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo @NYGov @MTA TIME FOR A CHANGE ON ALL LEVELS OF MANAGEMENT. pic.twitter.com/c2cveuK98B — Kenneth Ferrone (@Kenneth_Ferrone) July 19, 2019

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA says they are restoring service after a network communications error impacted service on Friday evening.The MTA is restoring service after 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains were suspended in both directions.The MTA said anyone stuck on a train should stay there. They are working as quickly as possible to bring customers into stations safely.Some passengers reported the suspension on numbered lines was causing a strain on other train lines.Mayor de Blasio said the MTA owes every single New Yorker an explanation."This kind of meltdown during a heat wave is unacceptable," de Blasio said. "We've known about this dangerous weather for days. There's no excuse for why they aren't prepared."NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer also called the situation "completely unacceptable.""Service is suspended and platforms are boiling. New York cannot function like this," Stringer said.----------