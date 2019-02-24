TRAFFIC

MTA says new action plan delivered best subway service in years

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It is a victory lap when it comes to New York City's subway system.

On Sunday in Lower Manhattan, transit officials used words like 'renaissance' to describe what they call a dramatic improvement.

The reason for the success, they say - the Subway Action Plan, which launched in the summer of 2017.

Sleek videos showed how the program would address specific problems that have long plagued the 100-year-old system.

The result, according to the MTA - weekday on-time performance in January was 76.7% compared to 58.1% in January of 2018 - a roughly 32% improvement. Weekday delays, they say are down 45%.

Of course, there is the very contentious subject of congestion pricing.

Officials stress it is a key part of the equation - needed in order to see continued progress on the rails. Without it, they maintain, down the line, fares would increase about 30 percent.

