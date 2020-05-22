Coronavirus News: MTA says service for essential workers, not beachgoers

Officials are emphasizing that public transit is only for essential workers at the moment, not for trips to the beach.
That includes subways, buses, and the Long Island Rail Road.
The MTA wants to make sure the system isn't overcrowded as essential workers commute this holiday weekend.
"We can't risk overwhelming the system, part of keeping people safe right now is staying off the buses, so please don't take them to the beach this weekend," said Craig Cipriano, MTA Bus Acting President.
"We will, if we have to, to prevent overcrowding, limit some passengers on the trains and we'll ask them to take the next train," said Phillip Eng, LIRR President.
The LIRR typically adds trains during the holiday weekend.
This year, police will be on hand to help monitor crowds at key locations.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address