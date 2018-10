The MTA is scrapping a plan to pull cleaning crews from the overnight hours.The change comes after growing concerns that the strategy was only making some stations dirtier.They were trying to save money, but now the MTA is acknowledging their pilot program to get rid of many overnight cleaning crews didn't work.Overnight, Eyewitness News saw an MTA employee at work keeping Times Square's platforms clean.But elsewhere it has been getting pretty bad with trash and debris, overflowing trash cans, and trash often finds its way on the tracks.Eyewitness News got an exclusive look at the MTA's new vacuum train.It's a year behind schedule, but it works better than the one it replaced. It is able to suck up debris in a single pass which should reducing track fires and delayed trains.The MTA says people eating food and littering is a big problem on the subway, and some riders agree."They sit on the steps. They eat food. This being Times Square, they come from upstairs, they eat they leave it right there," said Leo Hood, subway rider.Track fires are a major cause of subway delays, but a 7 On Your Side Investigation actually found that since they implemented that new vacuum train those fires have been on the decline.There are two more of the vacuum trains are on the way, but the manufacturer is years behind schedule.----------