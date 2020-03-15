Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: MTA LIRR sheet metal worker tests positive for coronavirus

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- An MTA worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, MTA officials said in a statement Sunday.

The Long Island Rail Road employee, who was last at work on March 7, is a sheet metal worker who does not work on-board trains or interact directly with customers.

The employee is in quarantine and the MTA has disinfected his workplace multiple times and is monitoring the situation closely.

"We expect to see additional cases reported as testing continues to ramp up, which will help us contain the spread of this virus," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said. "As we have for weeks, the MTA is aggressively disinfecting our workplaces, trains, stations and buses around the clock to keep our employees and customers as safe as possible."

