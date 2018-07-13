TRAFFIC

7 On Your Side: MTA steps up effort to prevent possible train derailments

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Hoffer reports on the MTA taking extra precautions to prevent possible train derailments.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
In an effort to prevent rails from breaking and causing delays or even derailment, the MTA says it will double the amount of special rail inspections.

Federal law requires that Metro North and Long Island Rail Road test every mile of track once a year for tiny cracks in the rail. Those cracks can grow and lead to larger cracks and, if undetected, to rail breakage.

The MTA has deployed a special train equipped with high-tech, computerized sensors that inspects the steel rails using electrical current and ultrasonic sound waves to see deep inside, where tiny cracks are hidden.

"You can mitigate rail breaks with this technology," said Jonathan Myers, who heads quality assurance for Metro North.

Myers explains that out of 150 defects in a year, a certain percentage of those breaks can lead to full broken rail.

"We don't want that happening under a train," he said.

It could cause a derailment, which is apparently what happened in May of 2013. A Metro North train heading to the New Haven line derailed and crashed into a southbound commuter train., and 65 people were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that fatigue cracking caused the joint bars, which holds the rails together, to fail.

The life-saving ultra-sonic inspection train also takes high definition pictures of rail joint bars, so they can be analyzed for potentially dangerous cracks.

The MTA subcontracts with Sperry Rail Service to use the special train to inspect 800 miles of Metro North rail and 700 miles of LIRR track.

This year, for the first time, the MTA is hoping to do the inspections not once as required by law, but twice.

"We move passengers, and we have to mitigate as many risks as we can," Myers said.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED?

Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:

Jim Hoffer:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc
Twitter: @NYCinvestigates

Danielle Leigh
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmtasubwaylirrlong island railroadmetro northmetro north accidenttrain crashtrain accidentNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News