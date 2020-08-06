Traffic

MTA switch replacement to cause some Manhattan subway suspensions

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be some big changes for riders of the 4, 5, and 6 lines.

Starting Monday, overnight and weekend trains will be suspended in Manhattan south of 42nd Street and in Brooklyn from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.


The MTA says over a 21-day period there will be repairs to tracks and tunnels and switches will be replaced.

The agency added that the switches were last replaced in 1999.

"Our fiscal crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic are real challenges, but they're not going to stop us from performing this critical project to improve the reliability, performance and safety of our system for riders in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan," said NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg. "We're working to make sure this work causes as few disruptions as possible for our customers and look forward to getting this vital project started."

"This is a prime example of our approach to bundling projects in order to maximize the amount of work we're able to perform at any given time," said MTA Construction & Development President Janno Lieber. "In order to maintain our progress on projects like these, we need the federal government to step up and provide the funding that will keep our transit system operating."


August traditionally sees some of the lowest subway ridership of the year, minimizing the disruption of the work and impacting as few riders as possible. The impact on customers is also significantly reduced due to the ongoing overnight subway shut down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., during which there is robust alternate service available on MTA buses.

The stations in Manhattan that will be closed during construction hours have alternate subway lines within one to four blocks.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmanhattannew york citymtasubwaysubway construction
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
Hazmat crews on scene of blaze that injured 4 firefighters
Man suspected of vandalizing 63 subway cars, breaking 200 windows
Multi-vehicle crash seriously injures 2-year-old boy in Mineola
Social media sites fact check Trump for spreading COVID-19 misinformation
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds and less humid Thursday
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
Show More
Sex offenders at Manhattan hotel will likely extend their stay
Man accused of sexual contact with child in Brooklyn
New York State Police start speeding crackdown
Man accused of cutting brake lines of NYPD van
Coronavirus quarantine checkpoints underway in NYC
More TOP STORIES News