MTA to vote on full-fare MetroCards for students

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some students may get some financial relief getting to and from school in New York City.

The MTA board is set to vote Wednesday on a plan to expand access to full-fare MetroCards.

Right now, students who live more than a mile and half from school get half-fare MetroCards, and they are only valid for bus travel.

If the new plan passes, students will get full-fare cards for buses and subways.

The new program, if passed, will cost the MTA an additional $200,000 a year.

