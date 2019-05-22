MTA to vote on full-fare MetroCards for students

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some students may get some financial relief getting to and from school in New York City.
The MTA board is set to vote Wednesday on a plan to expand access to full-fare MetroCards.
Right now, students who live more than a mile and half from school get half-fare MetroCards, and they are only valid for bus travel.
If the new plan passes, students will get full-fare cards for buses and subways.
The new program, if passed, will cost the MTA an additional $200,000 a year.
