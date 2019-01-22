TRAFFIC

MTA touts progress in improving subway train commute times

Toni Yates has the details from Lower Manhattan.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The MTA New York City Transit says it is making progress in its efforts to speed up travel times for commuters across the city.

The agency says last week the R line near City Hall more than doubled its system-wide low speed from 6 mph to 15 mph.

That is one of 24 subway locations that has already seen speeds increased.

By the time the Save Safe Seconds campaign is complete, the MTA says, a total of 68 sections will experience increases.

New technologies and updated equipment are making the changes possible.

As part of this effort, 320 inaccurate time signals have been identified across the system. Fifty-nine of those have been recalibrated so far.

"The SPEED Unit continues to examine hundreds of miles of track to find areas where we can safely increase speeds," said NYC Transit President Andy Byford in a written statement. "Their work is absolutely essential and demonstrates that New York City Transit employees are fully committed to making tangible changes that will improve service for our customers."

