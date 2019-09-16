MTA unveils 5-year, $51.5 billion plan to improve subways, buses and railroads

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) on Monday released its 2020-2024 Capital Plan, which proposes investing $51.5 billion into the region's subways, buses and railroads over the next five years.The goal, transit officials said, is to build on the progress of the agency's Subway Action Plan to create a faster, more accessible and more reliable public transportation system.The proposed level of investment is the highest in the MTA's history, increasing spending on infrastructure by 70% over current levels, which are already the highest ever.The program plans to invest more than $40 billion in New York City Transit's subways and buses alone, including crucial signal upgrades, as well as major investment in the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North."This plan expands service, increases reliability, speeds up the system, and delivers the world's largest ever investment in accessibility, for both NYC Transit and the MTA's commuter railroads," said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye. "And at the end of this five-year period, New Yorkers will see a revitalized and modern system for the 21st century and beyond."New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released the following statement Monday:----------