TRAFFIC

MTA unveils 'Fast Forward' plan to modernize New York City subway system

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has more on the MTA's plan to modernize the NYC subway. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Transit Authority President Andy Byford unveiled his anticipated plan to modernize the New York City subway system at Wednesday's MTA board meeting.

The plan, called "Fast Forward," could cost tens of billions, but officials say it will dramatically increase the speed of the modernization of the antiquated signal system by 75 percent.

The signal system is blamed for many of the delays that test straphangers' patience, but under the plan, five lines that carry half of the subway's ridership would be completed in just five years.

The subway system moves millions of commuters around the city every single day and is a 24/7 operation, but it is also aging and desperately in need of improvements. The problem is that there's no way offer long-term upgrades without short-term pain.

The 4, 5 and 6 Lexington lines, the C and E blue lines, the F line, and the G line are all slated for an ambitious five-year upgrade.

CLICK HERE for more details of the plan

Modern signaling on the No. 7 line is almost completed, and the L line already has Communication Based Train Control.

After the first stage of the work, plans are to tackle most of the rest of the system over the following five years, decades ahead of previous estimates.

But it could mean a decade of shutting down popular subway lines during nights and weekends. Riders who travel during those off-peak hours will suffer the most inconvenience.

Byford also outlined planned improvements to buses and para transit, as well as detailed plans to install elevators at 50 subway stations over the next five years to improve wheelchair accessibility. Currently, only one quarter of the 472 subway stations are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota cautioned that the "costing of Andy's plan are not complete," as he believes the current way the MTA estimates project costs is "woefully inadequate" and subjects the MTA to "ongoing criticism if not ongoing ridicule."

"While the devil is always in the details, early reports suggest the MTA is finally focusing on the infrastructure riders need to get around," a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "If that turns out to be true, that's progress."

Governor Andrew Cuomo was also hesitant but hopeful.

"We have not seen any plan, and when we do, we will review it," a spokesperson said. "Our bottom line is that the plan needs to be expeditious and realistic and we made it clear to the Chairman that before it is finalized, the MTA must bring in the top tech experts in the nation because if we can experiment with self driving vehicles, there must be an alternative technology for the subway."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmass transitsubwaycommutingmtaNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News