TRAFFIC

MTA worker dies after fall at 125th Street Station in East Harlem

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from the scene of the deadly fall in East Harlem.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An MTA worker died while on the job at 125th Street on the Lexington Avenue line early Tuesday morning after falling nine feet and hitting his head while doing debris pickup.

Transit Authority President Andy Byford said the 23-year-old victim, identified as St Clair Zaire Richards-Stephens, had been with the MTA just six months.

"Unfortunately, even though the emergency services worked really hard, they tried CPR, they really did try valiantly to save him, he unfortunately passed about an hour after that," Byford said. "So obviously our first thoughts are with him."

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said the incident highlights the dedication of transit employees.

"This is a tragedy, not just for this young man and his family, but for the entire city," he said in a statement. "While everyone else was asleep, this young man was working in a tunnel beneath Manhattan so others could get to work, or school, or wherever else they need to go to. We will be conducting an investigation to determine exactly what happened and assist the family in every way possible."

Confounding the tragedy was that it created yet another transit nightmare for many commuters. Service on the 4/5/6 trains was suspended between 149th Street/Grand Concourse in the Bronx and 86th Street on the Upper East Side during a stretch of the morning rush, which had a ripple effect on other lines and in other boroughs.

Commuters were warned to "expect significant delays," particularly on the W and Q lines and the 1/2/3.

Above ground at the stations, hundreds packed onto the sidewalk and at moments overflowed into the street as they waited for shuttle buses.

The MTA said they added 50 buses to help get commuters around during the shutdowns.

The Transit Authority said it wanted to wait for the results of the investigation before speculating on what caused the worker to fall.

"The track is divided here, you've got an upper and lower level," Byford said. "At the moment I don't really want to speculate. All we know is that the crew that was working with him heard a shout and saw him lying face down on the lower level."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsubwaymtaNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News