MTA workers demand better contract at board meeting in New York City

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A steady stream of angry MTA workers made their voices heard at a board meeting in Lower Manhattan.The MTA board agreed to let 54 speakers talk for about two minutes each on Wednesday..It quickly became clear that the transit workers wanted to talk about their contract proposal, which they believe is inadequate.The workers claim the two percent raise they are being offered isn't enough. They say the MTA must also do more to prevent workers from being attacked on the job.NYC Mayor de Blasio sent a letter to MTA Chairman Pat Foye on Wednesday, agreeing to support the MTA's 2020-2024 Capital Plan, with three conditions before committing to an exact dollar amount:-NYC money can't be used as a crutch to delay implementing congestion pricing.-NYC is calling for the completion of an audit to verify the costs of the plan.-NYC priorities for improving rider experience must be addressed."New York City stands ready to contribute to an MTA capital plan, as it has done in the past. Under our administration, the City made the largest general capital contribution in history to the MTA's 2015-2019 Capital Plan at $2.66 billion and played a critical role in recent subway performance improvements by funding half of the Subway Action Plan," the mayor said. "It is my firm belief that we can reach a similar agreement on this vital 2020-2024 Capital Plan. We look forward to discussing the City's priorities in the weeks ahead."Foye released a statement reacting to the mayor's letter:"We look forward to continuing the conversation with the City in the weeks ahead.While a fully funded Capital Plan would invest a tremendous amount of resources into our transportation system, I want to make it clear that much of those funds we'll receive from the Central Business District Tolling or other revenues are lock-boxed for capital projects. Without new funding resources for operations or cost cuts, we will continue to face significant financial constraints with forecasted deficits in future years. We're continuing to focus on our operating budget deficits and to find ways to reduce costs and balance the budget as statutorily required each year as we work toward the December financial plan."----------