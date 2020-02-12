Traffic

MTA's vintage R-42 subway cars make final trips through New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is marking the end of an era Wednesday.

The agency's R-42 subway cars are making their final journey through New York City.

The cars were first introduced in 1969 as part of the B/M/T Broadway line, which became the N line.

They were also the first cars with air conditioning.

Most of the R-42s were retired between 2006 and 2009.

On Wednesday, the remaining few make their final runs on the A line before being officially retired.

