MTA's vintage R-42 subway cars make final trips through NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is marking the end of an era Wednesday.
The agency's R-42 subway cars are making their final journey through New York City.
The cars were first introduced in 1969 as part of the B/M/T Broadway line, which became the N line.
They were also the first cars with air conditioning.
Most of the R-42s were retired between 2006 and 2009.
On Wednesday the remaining few make their final runs on the A line before being officially retired.
