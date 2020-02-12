Traffic

MTA's vintage R-42 subway cars make final trips through NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is marking the end of an era Wednesday.

The agency's R-42 subway cars are making their final journey through New York City.

The cars were first introduced in 1969 as part of the B/M/T Broadway line, which became the N line.

They were also the first cars with air conditioning.

Most of the R-42s were retired between 2006 and 2009.

On Wednesday the remaining few make their final runs on the A line before being officially retired.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtasubway
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions in NJ
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Cuomo to meet with Trump about Trusted Traveler, DMV compromise
Multi-billion dollar overhaul planned for JFK's T4
AccuWeather: A brief break from the rain
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Show More
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH primary, giving Dems 2 front-runners
New high-tech fix is sweet news for ice cream lovers
Video shows deli worker slashed in face in BK
New clue in NYC cold-case murder released after 8 years
Trump aims to end student loan forgiveness program
More TOP STORIES News