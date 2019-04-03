Multi-vehicle crash causes mini school bus to partially overturn in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple vehicles, including a mini school bus, collided in the Astoria, Queens early Wednesday.The bus partially overturned onto a sedan at 31st Street and Hoyt Avenue just before 6 a.m.One of the vehicles may have attempted to cut off the other, causing the crash.No serious injuries were reported.The bus had no children on board, just the driver and a matron.The vehicles crashed on the local streets, just off the ramp from the RFK Triborough Bridge.----------