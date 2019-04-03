Multi-vehicle crash causes mini school bus to partially overturn in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple vehicles, including a mini school bus, collided in the Astoria, Queens early Wednesday.
The bus partially overturned onto a sedan at 31st Street and Hoyt Avenue just before 6 a.m.
One of the vehicles may have attempted to cut off the other, causing the crash.
No serious injuries were reported.
The bus had no children on board, just the driver and a matron.
The vehicles crashed on the local streets, just off the ramp from the RFK Triborough Bridge.
