Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound New Jersey Turnpike lanes

By Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A multi vehicle crash closed southbound car lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge early Monday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound inner roadway at mile marker 94.0 just after 1:45 a.m.

The closures spanned several interchanges for several hours, but it was cleared by 6 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least one other was seriously hurt and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

