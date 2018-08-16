TRAFFIC

Gov. Phil Murphy seeks change to rules to end New Jersey Transit engineer shortage

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has more on today's hearings in Trenton.

TRENTON, New Jersey --
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he wants legislators to change residency rules so New Jersey Transit can hire more engineers to address a shortage.

A lack of engineers combined with a spate of unexcused absences has caused dozens of train cancellations recently.

The Democrat said Thursday he wants lawmakers to send him stand-alone legislation as soon as possible.

Transit officials testifying at a legislative hearing Thursday in Trenton say they need the rules changes so they can hire engineers from neighboring states. They say under-investment over the last decade has caused shortages.

Lawmakers also are criticizing NJ Transit for not adequately communicating effectively to commuters about cancellations.

Executive Director Kevin Corbett says the agency has moved its social media operation to a "war room" where train movements are monitored.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey transitnjtransitTrentonMercer County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA considering cutbacks amid declining ridership, revenues
First-ever ferry service launches from Bronx
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
More Traffic
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Deli owner killed inside New Jersey business
3 arrests after nearly 80 overdoses at Connecticut park
No ocean-side swimming in Seaside Heights today
Show More
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Heated exchange between retired cop and teen caught on camera
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
Man wanted for stealing iPhone from 8-year-old in the Bronx
VIDEO: Woman choked and robbed in Crown Heights
More News