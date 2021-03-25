New boat to join Staten Island Ferry's fleet; will be named after Dorothy Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10441746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Darla Miles reports on Big Pun Plaza in the Bronx.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new boat will soon be joining the Staten Island Ferry's fleet.The boat is about to start making its journey up from Florida, where it was built.On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the ferry will be named for Dorothy Day.Day was a longtime Staten Island resident who helped established the Catholic Worker Movement and was a pioneer on many fronts.Day was born in Brooklyn Heights in 1897. She died in 1980.The Dorothy Day will be the third Staten Island Ferry named for a woman. The first, which was decommissioned in the 1970s, was named for Revolutionary War hero Mary Murray. The second, which still operates overnight, is named for Staten Island photographer Alice Austen.----------