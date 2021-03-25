Traffic

New boat to join Staten Island Ferry's fleet; will be named after Dorothy Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new boat will soon be joining the Staten Island Ferry's fleet.

The boat is about to start making its journey up from Florida, where it was built.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the ferry will be named for Dorothy Day.

Day was a longtime Staten Island resident who helped established the Catholic Worker Movement and was a pioneer on many fronts.

Day was born in Brooklyn Heights in 1897. She died in 1980.

The Dorothy Day will be the third Staten Island Ferry named for a woman. The first, which was decommissioned in the 1970s, was named for Revolutionary War hero Mary Murray. The second, which still operates overnight, is named for Staten Island photographer Alice Austen.

TRENDING | Bronx intersection renamed after late hip-hop icon Big Pun
EMBED More News Videos

Darla Miles reports on Big Pun Plaza in the Bronx.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficstaten islandnew york cityboatsferrycommutingstaten island ferry
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI teen who killed 3 while fleeing police in stolen car gets 8 years
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
Postal worker charged with stealing credit card, using it to pay for breast lift
'Problematic' homeless hotels costing taxpayers millions
The Countdown: Biden pledges 200M COVID doses; Cuomo faces new controversy
CA couple embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit
Show More
Welcome, Molly! Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan is a grandpa!
Man arrested after walking into Atlanta grocery store with 5 guns
Citymeals on Wheels marks 3 million meals delivered during pandemic
Shipping losses mount from cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
More TOP STORIES News