New campaign zones in on service refusals from taxi, for-hire drivers in NYC

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Taxi and Limousine Commission launched a new ad campaign centered around service refusals, addressing an issue many have dealt with for years.The campaign, a first of its kind in New York City, zones in on taxi drivers and those working for app-based companies who choose not to pick people up based on things like skin color or destination."This is a way to acknowledge there is a problem that exists and for us to address it head on," new TLC Commissioner Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk said.A woman named Rhonda says it's happened to her."The cab would get someone else, maybe a couple of blocks down," Rhonda said.Spearheaded by TLC's Office of Inclusion, the ads can be seen in subways, on outer-borough buses, ferries and at LaGuardia and JFK airports.The penalty for this type of illegal activity varies anything from a $300 or more fine, to a driver losing his or her license, but some behind the wheel say things aren't always as they seem."The TLC found me guilty and that I should have picked her up," said driver Mukadam Akhdar, who had to pay a $1,000 fine.The driver insists it wasn't a case of discrimination, rather a dilemma other drivers face like getting back to base on time at the end of their shift or the passenger going in a different direction.Last year, the TLC did have to yank licensees from 18 taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers, suspend 268 and gave out nearly $300,000 in fines.The new campaign is aiming to turn that around.