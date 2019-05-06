Traffic

NJ Transit's new engineer classes seen as antidote for recent commuting woes

A New Jersey Transit train passes through Princeton Junction, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in West Windsor Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW JERSEY -- The first of several new classes of New Jersey Transit railroad engineers is poised to take the wheel this summer.

The agency says that will help lessen some of the effects of schedule reductions due to track repairs.

Ten men and two women were recognized Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy for completing their classroom training. The Democrat has made improving the embattled transit agency one of his chief priorities in his first term.

A shortage of engineers -- combined with higher-than-normal unexcused absences last summer -- led to numerous cancelled commuter trains, while NJ Transit was scrambling to finish federally mandated safety improvements by last December.

Three additional engineer classes are expected to add about 40 more engineers by year's end.

