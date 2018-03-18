TRAFFIC

New hit-and-run alert system launched in New York City

The NYPD has implemented a new hit and run alert system.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD has rolled out a new tool to catch hit and run drivers.

A hit and run alert system officially took effect Saturday in New York City.

Now emails, text messages and phone calls will notify people of drivers and vehicles involved in hit and runs.

The law is named after Jean Paul Guerrero, known as DJ Jinx Paul, a popular radio DJ who was struck and killed in Brooklyn last year in a hit and run accident.

One lawmaker is leading a bill that would expand the alerts across New York State.

"We know that if a reckless driver is driving on the streets of New York City he can easily get to Buffalo in a few hours, he can easily take another life in Syracuse, in Utica, anywhere around our state," said State Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa.

Police say they arrest fewer than 50 percent of hit and run drivers involved in deadly accidents.

Under the new law, alerts would go out to the public within 24 hours of an accident involving a fatality or serious injury.

Police would send out information about the vehicle they are looking for.

The system would be utilized on a case-by-case basis as police sometimes do not have enough information on vehicles to send the alerts.

