Traffic

New Hudson River Tunnel repair plan could mean more rider delays

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a renewed push to rehabilitate the crumbling Hudson River train tunnels.

A new plan would put the Gateway Tunnel Project on hold and instead fix what is already in place.

The plan is similar to the L train project.

It would mean a reduced train schedule and more headaches for New Jersey commuters as Amtrak scrambles to repair its crumbling Hudson River Tunnel.

"What the federal government is saying is we don't want to pay for the new tunnels, we have to repair the old tunnels," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "But to repair the old tunnels, even if you use the L train methodology, you have delays, you have delays at nights, you have delays at weekends, and it takes a longer period of time."

While the standoff over the Gateway Project continues, New York and New Jersey have been asking the federal government for help with the $11 billion project that would build new tunnels due to the deteriorating old one that was filled with saltwater after Superstorm Sandy and is now 110 years old.

More than 450 trains a week pass through the Gateway Tunnel under the Hudson River in and out of Penn Station from New Jersey.

It is a central route for the Northeast Corridor.

The Trump Administration has thus far blocked funding for the project, but Amtrak says it cannot wait any longer and is moving ahead with repairs for the old tunnel under the Hudson.

They are devising a plan similar to that used on the L train.

"Given the time, the cost and the complexity of building an entirely new tunnel, the department is working with Amtrak to design and validate a faster and more cost-effective method to improve safety and functionality in this tunnel as the first order of business," U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

It is estimated that fixing the old infrastructure would be completed 10 years sooner than the construction of a new tunnel.

It is not clear when the work would begin. Amtrak has already started moving forward with surveys and funding for the repairs.

