New Jersey Transit directed to publish data on train cancellations

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey -- Rail commuters will soon get a clearer picture of how New Jersey Transit is performing.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday that requires NJ Transit to release monthly data on train cancellations that includes the specific reasons for the disruptions.

NJ Transit also will release similar reports for every month dating back to January 2017.

Commuters have been plagued by train cancellations and delays in recent years due to engineer shortages, equipment failures and aging infrastructure.

Many cancellations also have occurred because trains were taken out of service to install a federally mandated emergency braking system.

Murphy has made reforming the troubled rail system one of his priorities since taking office in 2018.

