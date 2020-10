New LIRR bridge eliminating street-level crossing

EMBED >More News Videos Kristin Thorne reports the MTA is continuing to plead for $12 billion in federal aid and outlining the catastrophe that could follow without the bailout.

WESTBURY, Long Island -- A new LIRR bridge is going into place this weekend in Nassau County.The bridge is being installed above School Street in Westbury. It was constructed first and then dropped into position.It is the fourth of eight new bridges that will eliminate street-level crossings on the line.Just last year, there was an accident on the tracks in Westbury where three people were killed ----------