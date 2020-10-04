New LIRR bridge eliminating street-level crossing

The bridge is being installed above School Street in Westbury. It was constructed first and then dropped into position.
ALSO READ | MTA warns nationwide impact without $12B in federal funding
It is the fourth of eight new bridges that will eliminate street-level crossings on the line.
Just last year, there was an accident on the tracks in Westbury where three people were killed.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip