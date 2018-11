New LIRR schedules begin on Monday.The changes are taking place to accommodate capital improvement projects, including the controversial third track between Floral Park and Hicksville.The schedule changes will affect weekend, overnight and midday, off-peak travel.That means less of an impact on rush hour.Weekday, off-peak: Monday, November 12, through Friday, November 16, 2018.Buses will substitute for trains between Montauk and Patchogue between the hours of 8:01 a.m. and 5:41 p.m. each day.Westbound customers will board buses at stations Montauk through Bellport up to 1 hour and 4 minutes later than normal for Patchogue, where normal train service will resume. Customers can expect up to 1 hour 28 minutes additional travel time, depending on originating station.Eastbound customers will board buses in Patchogue, stopping at Bellport through Montauk, and should expect up to 65 minutes additional travel time, depending on destination.For more on schedule changes, CLICK HERE ----------