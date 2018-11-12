New LIRR schedules now in effect

NEW YORK (WABC) --New LIRR schedules are now in effect as of Monday morning.
The changes are taking place to accommodate capital improvement projects, including the controversial third track between Floral Park and Hicksville.
The schedule changes will affect weekend, overnight and midday, off-peak travel.
That means less of an impact on rush hour.
SCHEDULE CHANGES:
LIRR crews will complete a railroad tie replacement project between Patchogue and Montauk stations next week, from Monday, November 12, to Friday, November 16, 2018, increasing service reliability and safety along this stretch of the Montauk Branch.
This proactive infrastructure work, including surfacing and drainage remediation, will take place each day during off-peak hours, in an effort to minimize service changes during busy weekday service periods. This work to renew the railroad's infrastructure will require bus service to substitute for trains between these stations, starting at 8:01 a.m. until 5:41 p.m. each day.
Eastbound trains will terminate at Patchogue, where customers traveling to stations Bellport through Montauk will board buses to their destination. Westbound customers traveling from Montauk through Bellport will board buses at their station, bound for Patchogue, where train service will resume. Detailed service info is below.
Montauk Branch
Weekday, off-peak: Monday, November 12, through Friday, November 16, 2018.
Buses will substitute for trains between Montauk and Patchogue between the hours of 8:01 a.m. and 5:41 p.m. each day.
Westbound customers will board buses at stations Montauk through Bellport up to 1 hour and 4 minutes later than normal for Patchogue, where normal train service will resume. Customers can expect up to 1 hour 28 minutes additional travel time, depending on originating station.
Eastbound customers will board buses in Patchogue, stopping at Bellport through Montauk, and should expect up to 65 minutes additional travel time, depending on destination.
