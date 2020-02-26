JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A city in New Jersey launched a new on-demand bus service Tuesday to reach underserved areas.
Jersey City officials said they are partnering with the rideshare company Via, which will have 14 vehicles that will now service the neighborhoods where there are no bus routes.
People can hail a ride by using the app.
Via is offering a special price for the next month of $1 per ride.
Jersey City, rideshare app Via to provide on-demand bus service for underserved
