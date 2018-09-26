New Jersey may want to invest in a spell checker after its latest sign mishap.The state Department of Transportation sign along Route 37 reads "Lavalette, Keep Left." But the Jersey shore town's name is actually spelled Lavallette.DOT spokeswoman Judith Drucker says crews noticed the error soon after the sign was installed, and a contractor is in the process of correcting it.Recent cases of sign misspellings include the "i'' and "a'' in Mount Ephraim accidentally reversed, the town of Parsippany appearing on Route 202 as "Parispanny," and Pattenburg appearing as "Pattenbug."----------